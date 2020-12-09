14:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint industrial project

The third meeting of the Council of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Khokims of the border regions of Uzbekistan took place. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting was also attended by the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov. In his speech, he noted that the support of the Uzbek side in the difficult moment of the fight against coronavirus was very timely and has been an evidence of truly fraternal relations between the countries. The acting Prime Minister said that the meeting of the Council of Heads of the border regions of the two countries became an excellent platform for prompt resolving of emerging issues and urgent tasks of trade and economic cooperation.

Artem Novikov stressed that there was a need to take concrete practical measures to intensify economic interaction and create favorable conditions for increasing the volume of trade and economic turnover between the two countries. That’s why the acting Prime Minister proposed to consider implementation of industrial cooperation projects with the maximum use of the advantages and potential of the two economies for further export of joint products to third countries. It was noted that there is an undeveloped potential for investment cooperation between the countries.

«To develop the economic situation in the border regions, we could implement a number of investment projects in such industries as the production and processing of fruits and vegetables and building materials, dairy products, meat and sausage products, and honey. Kyrgyzstan is interested in a joint study of new markets for the export of agricultural, food and processing industry products to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in transit through the territory of Uzbekistan,» Artem Novikov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/176085/
views: 41
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to consider joint investment projects by December 25
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to create free economic zone in border area
80 containers for construction of hospitals delivered from Uzbekistan
Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at expense of Uzbekistan
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
9 December, Wednesday
14:23
Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint industrial project Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint indust...
14:12
Omurbek Tekebayev: Draft bill on referendum passed in violation of procedures
13:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68 million people globally
13:01
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:57
494 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours