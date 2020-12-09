Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint industrial project

The third meeting of the Council of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Khokims of the border regions of Uzbekistan took place. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting was also attended by the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov. In his speech, he noted that the support of the Uzbek side in the difficult moment of the fight against coronavirus was very timely and has been an evidence of truly fraternal relations between the countries. The acting Prime Minister said that the meeting of the Council of Heads of the border regions of the two countries became an excellent platform for prompt resolving of emerging issues and urgent tasks of trade and economic cooperation.

Artem Novikov stressed that there was a need to take concrete practical measures to intensify economic interaction and create favorable conditions for increasing the volume of trade and economic turnover between the two countries. That’s why the acting Prime Minister proposed to consider implementation of industrial cooperation projects with the maximum use of the advantages and potential of the two economies for further export of joint products to third countries. It was noted that there is an undeveloped potential for investment cooperation between the countries.

«To develop the economic situation in the border regions, we could implement a number of investment projects in such industries as the production and processing of fruits and vegetables and building materials, dairy products, meat and sausage products, and honey. Kyrgyzstan is interested in a joint study of new markets for the export of agricultural, food and processing industry products to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in transit through the territory of Uzbekistan,» Artem Novikov said.