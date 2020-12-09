Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to consider joint investment projects by December 25

A set of issues on implementation of joint investment projects between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will be considered by December 25, 2020. It was agreed at a meeting of the acting Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov with the Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

In the next two weeks, they will also discuss industrial cooperation projects with determining specific activities, directions and conditions for joint cooperation. In addition, the parties discussed the entire spectrum of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

«The issues of development of the transport industry, including international transport, were considered to expand the geography of countries’ exports and their entry into new markets. The parties discussed development of joint trade and logistics and wholesale distribution infrastructure. As part of the previously signed agreement on financial cooperation, it was decided to create a Kyrgyz-Uzbek investment fund with an authorized capital of $ 50 million and a working group for interaction in the customs sphere. The parties reached an agreement on signing a roadmap to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation,» the statement says.