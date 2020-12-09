09:57
USD 84.80
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzpochtasy to be integrated with other EAEU postal operators

Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise signed an agreement on cooperation with the national postal operators of the countries — members of the Eurasian Economic Union. The State Registration Service (SRS) of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The document was signed in Moscow within the framework of the First Eurasian Congress, organized by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). National postal operators of Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have established partnerships to form long-term, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of postal and logistics services.

«It is planned to involve the EDB and other financial institutions in the development of modern logistics and digital technologies for the consistent development of infrastructure. By March 31, 2021, a draft roadmap for implementation of the agreement will be developed and agreed upon, which includes activities in the stipulated areas of partnership between the parties and timing of their implementation, as well as a business plan for implementation of this roadmap,» the SRS reports.
link: https://24.kg/english/176014/
views: 93
Print
Related
EAEU to eliminate 12 exemptions and restrictions in next two years
Postal operators of EAEU countries to sign cooperation agreement
Extension of introduction of EAEU regulations on fuel planned in Kyrgyzstan
EAEU plans to fight counterfeit on the Internet
Strategic directions of Eurasian integration until 2025 approved
EAEU launches single digital platform to facilitate transportation
EAEU plans to extend anti-dumping duties on pipes from Ukraine
Vladimir Putin signs agreement on pension provision of EAEU workers
EAEU to support leather and footwear industry of the member states
EEC to work out proposal of Kyrgyzstan on financing catching-up economies
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
9 December, Wednesday
09:27
Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts
09:23
Issyk-Kul region receives 67,000 doses of influenza vaccine
09:15
Peak incidence of influenza expected in late December - early January
09:09
Kyrgyzpochtasy to be integrated with other EAEU postal operators
8 December, Tuesday
21:47
Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian aid to orphanages
21:33
Russian Ural Airlines resumes charter flights to Kyrgyzstan
21:04
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second intervention in December
20:55
At least 25 criminal cases initiated on theft of coal from Kara-Keche
20:48
Kyrgyzstani jumps out of window in Yekaterinburg