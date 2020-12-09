Kyrgyzpochtasy to be integrated with other EAEU postal operators

Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise signed an agreement on cooperation with the national postal operators of the countries — members of the Eurasian Economic Union. The State Registration Service (SRS) of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The document was signed in Moscow within the framework of the First Eurasian Congress, organized by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). National postal operators of Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have established partnerships to form long-term, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of postal and logistics services.

«It is planned to involve the EDB and other financial institutions in the development of modern logistics and digital technologies for the consistent development of infrastructure. By March 31, 2021, a draft roadmap for implementation of the agreement will be developed and agreed upon, which includes activities in the stipulated areas of partnership between the parties and timing of their implementation, as well as a business plan for implementation of this roadmap,» the SRS reports.