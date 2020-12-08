National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second intervention in December

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to sell dollars in the foreign exchange market. Official website of the bank says.

The day before, the bank sold $ 10.3 million with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is the second intervention of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic in December. Since the beginning of the month, it has already sold $ 15,550 million.

In November, the National Bank has conducted 11 interventions, selling $ 84,750 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for two months. As a result, its exchange rate grew to 84.9 soms.