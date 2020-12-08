21:49
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstani jumps out of window in Yekaterinburg

Body of a Kyrgyzstani was found in Yekaterinburg (Russia). Russian media report.

The tragic incident occurred yesterday evening on Sedov Street. The body of the 20-year-old migrant from Kyrgyzstan was found on the entrance roof overhang of the house No. 53. According to preliminary data, the deceased fell from the window of the 16-storey building.

It is known that he came to Yekaterinburg from Kyrgyzstan to work last year. His older brother lived on Sedov Street. A few hours before his body was found, the deceased sent messages to his relatives that he loves everyone, including his girlfriend, whom he could not see for a long time due to closed borders.
link: https://24.kg/english/176004/
views: 108
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
Mass brawl between Kyrgyzstanis and Dagestanis occurs in Moscow
Foreign workers to be able to legally stay in Russia until next summer
Kyrgyzstani attempts to commit suicide in St. Petersburg
First wave of COVID-19: Ten million soms spent on Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Employers in Russia owe migrants from Kyrgyzstan 100 million rubles
Wanted for 13 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow
22-year-old pedophile extradited from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
Russia opens borders for additional foreign workers
Mass brawl in Moscow: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan convicted
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
8 December, Tuesday
21:47
Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian aid to orphanages Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian...
21:33
Russian Ural Airlines resumes charter flights to Kyrgyzstan
21:04
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second intervention in December
20:55
At least 25 criminal cases initiated on theft of coal from Kara-Keche
20:48
Kyrgyzstani jumps out of window in Yekaterinburg