Kyrgyzstani jumps out of window in Yekaterinburg

Body of a Kyrgyzstani was found in Yekaterinburg (Russia). Russian media report.

The tragic incident occurred yesterday evening on Sedov Street. The body of the 20-year-old migrant from Kyrgyzstan was found on the entrance roof overhang of the house No. 53. According to preliminary data, the deceased fell from the window of the 16-storey building.

It is known that he came to Yekaterinburg from Kyrgyzstan to work last year. His older brother lived on Sedov Street. A few hours before his body was found, the deceased sent messages to his relatives that he loves everyone, including his girlfriend, whom he could not see for a long time due to closed borders.