12:29
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.14
English

Employee of Accounts Chamber arrested in Osh city

An employee of the Accounts Chamber was detained in Osh city. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The inspector of the Accounts Chamber was detained by the employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes within a criminal case concerning Kensai housing estate.

The press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes confirmed this information. According to it, the inspector was detained during pre-trial proceedings on the fact of embezzlement of budget funds in the amount of about 13 million soms.

«The Osh City Court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention in a pretrial detention center to the inspector,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes said.

The state service opened a criminal case on the fact of embezzlement of funds from the budget. The Capital Construction Department of Osh region signed an agreement with a company for construction of access and internal roads in Kensai housing estate in ​​the southern capital and transferred over 42.9 million soms. However, to date, the roads have not been completed, work for 13 million soms has not been carried out.
link: https://24.kg/english/175917/
views: 71
Print
Related
Former head of Bishkek City Hall’s Department Daulet Dosaliev detained
Road construction. Accounts Chamber reveals violations of 109 million soms
Accounts Chamber to raise requirements for state language proficiency
President Jeenbekov receives Chairman of Accounts Chamber
Accounts Chamber finds violations at Agency for Elimination of Banks
Accounts Chamber reveals multimillion violations in Bishkek FEZ
What ministries of Kyrgyzstan are drowning in corruption?
SCNS detains Chairman of Board of Dastan TNC
Embezzlement in road construction - most common phenomenon in Kyrgyzstan
Budget and reserves losses of Kyrgyzstan amount to 9.5 billion soms in 2017
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
8 December, Tuesday
12:26
Presidential elections: CEC could open additional polling stations in Russia Presidential elections: CEC could open additional polli...
12:12
Employee of Accounts Chamber arrested in Osh city
11:57
Air quality: Bishkek enters top 5 most polluted cities
11:49
EAEU to eliminate 12 exemptions and restrictions in next two years
11:45
Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about pressure on entrepreneurs