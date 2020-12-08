Employee of Accounts Chamber arrested in Osh city

An employee of the Accounts Chamber was detained in Osh city. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The inspector of the Accounts Chamber was detained by the employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes within a criminal case concerning Kensai housing estate.

The press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes confirmed this information. According to it, the inspector was detained during pre-trial proceedings on the fact of embezzlement of budget funds in the amount of about 13 million soms.

«The Osh City Court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention in a pretrial detention center to the inspector,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes said.

The state service opened a criminal case on the fact of embezzlement of funds from the budget. The Capital Construction Department of Osh region signed an agreement with a company for construction of access and internal roads in Kensai housing estate in ​​the southern capital and transferred over 42.9 million soms. However, to date, the roads have not been completed, work for 13 million soms has not been carried out.