EAEU to eliminate 12 exemptions and restrictions in next two years

By the end of 2022, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has to eliminate 12 exemptions and restrictions. Iya Malkina, Assistant to the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), told reporters.

According to her, the Intergovernmental Council approved a list of exemptions and restrictions on the EAEU internal market. The list currently contains 12 items, including 11 restrictions and one exemption.

«The Commission was instructed to prepare the final draft of a roadmap for their elimination by March 1, 2021, as well as make proposals to supplement the list with topical issues,» Iya Malkina stressed.
