Dyikan-Pishpek trade and market complex resumes work in Bishkek

Dyikan-Pishpek trade and market complex resumes operation in Bishkek city. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reports.

The complex is looking to cooperate with domestic producers of agricultural products and small and medium-sized businesses.

«Dyikan-Pishpek is a state market that creates conditions for sale of products at an affordable price, provides services for sale and storage of agricultural products, as well as wholesale, small-scale wholesale and retail trade in vegetables, fruits and food products,» Kyrgyz Temir Zholu says.

Dyikan-Pishpek market is located at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Fuchik streets.