Three more markets in Osh to be moved to new municipal bazaar

Three more markets will be moved to the new municipal bazaar in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reports.

Beksultan and Shokolad markets will move on July 27, while Kelechek market — on July 31, it said.

Traders have already received written notices about the move.

A year ago, the management of Kelechek market was offered three hectares of land next to the new central market to relocate traders and move the market. However, the owners refused construction of a new trading zone.

This year, the issue of relocating Kelechek was raised again, and the traders were offered 3.5 hectares of land to organize their trading spaces. They were also offered to find an investor and build the new market on their own. However, they did not agree to any of the proposals. The municipality decided to relocate this market to a new — municipal one.