Mass brawl involving migrants occurred in Moscow. It is reported that it broke out between Kyrgyzstanis and Dagestanis.

As Russian media say, the incident took place right on the road on Dmitry Ulyanov Street.

The reason for the brawl was the fact that one of the Dagestanis allegedly refused to pay for his taxi ride and the driver was a Kyrgyz. Participants of the scuffle were not seriously injured.