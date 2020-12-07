Preparation for COVID-19 pandemic: Activists demand to punish officials

Activists are preparing a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan and demand to punish the officials who have not prepared for the coronavirus pandemic. They themselves informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, more than a hundred people have already signed the statement, and their number is increasing every day.

«We have already appealed to officials more than once when Sooronbai Jeenbekov was a president, but we have not received an answer. We asked to conduct an investigation into all cases of death from COVID-19. Those who were supposed to prepare the country for the pandemic did nothing. The whole world was preparing for this, but we sat with our arms folded, there were no hospitals, no medicines. We bought medicines not in pharmacies, but on the Internet, there was a mess. Many infected with coronavirus died without concomitant diseases, and the young people also died. There are not only relatives of those died from the infection in our ranks, but also other caring citizens,» the activists said.

As the official data say, 1,297 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in total in the country.