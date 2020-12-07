10:36
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, December 7:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 103, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 43 μg / m³.

As of 8.30 am, Bishkek took the 13th place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/175737/
views: 93
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air quality: Bishkek repeatedly enters top 10 most polluted cities
U.S. Department of State awards $300,000 grant to MoveGreen organization
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital takes 2nd place in World Air Quality Index
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital gets into top 10 in World Air Quality Index
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek thanks to wind
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total 401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total
7 December, Monday
09:56
407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzs...
09:53
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:49
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
09:46
293 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 75,395 in total
09:39
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
6 December, Sunday
13:00
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Saturday
20:40
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
20:31
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country