Kyrgyzstanis to have three days off for New Year

Kyrgyzstanis will have three days off in a row for the New Year. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, Kyrgyzstanis will rest on January 1, which is a public holiday that falls on Friday. Further, January 2 — 3 is Saturday and Sunday.

The ministry notes that, according to preliminary information, working days will not be postponed this time.

Kyrgyzstanis will work from January 4 to January 6. January 7, Thursday, is a day off in the country, and Kyrgyzstanis will return to work on Friday, January 8.