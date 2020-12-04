U.S. Department of State awards $300,000 grant to MoveGreen organization

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), with support from the U.S. Embassies in Nur-Sultan and Bishkek, convened a regional workshop on air quality monitoring network development. U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to Lydmila Nyshаnbaeva, Head of Environmental Monitoring, Kyrgyz Hydromet under the Ministry of Emergency Situations, during this workshop, its participants learned best practices from U.S. colleagues on determining the goals of air quality monitoring, and the use of monitors and sensors.

«This workshop is a good platform for the exchange of knowledge and useful information so that the entire region can achieve goals in the field of air quality. In the future, we can think about the development of a regional monitoring network for Central Asia,» she said.

According to the diplomatic mission, this is the second workshop held by the U.S. EPA with Central Asian partners.

KG Moore, the head of U.S. Embassy Bishkek’s Political and Economic section underlined the importance of the event.

«Gathering air quality data is the first step to fighting air pollution. Air quality monitoring networks help policymakers and civil society create and implement effective policies to fight air pollution. We are encouraged to see the nations of Central Asia working together for clean air,» he said.

The United States is committed to partnering with host governments in Central Asia to develop policies of environmental stewardship and air quality management. U.S. Embassies in Central Asia have been monitoring and publishing real-time air quality data since 2019.

In October 2019, the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek’s reference-grade air quality monitor received accreditation from the State Registry of Official Measuring Devices of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In the last five years, the U.S. Government has provided approximately $750,000 in grant funding for air quality projects in Central Asia.

In September 2020, the U.S. State Department awarded a $300,000 grant to the youth-led environmental organization MoveGreen to improve air quality monitoring networks in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The three-year project will be in collaboration with KyrgyzHydromet, KazakhHydromet, UNEP, and the U.S. Embassies in Bishkek and Nur-Sultan.