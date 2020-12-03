Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Parliamentary Regulations of Kyrgyzstan sent a bill on scheduling a referendum on state structure for January 10, 2021 for discussion by the deputies. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev posted on Twitter.

Хотят уже сегодня протащить закон о референдуме pic.twitter.com/SuY5WrlP27 — Дастан Бекешев (@bekeshev) December 3, 2020

Earlier the bill was submitted to the Central Election Commission. Its initiator was the deputy Akylbek Japarov. The attached background statement says that this initiative is similar to the one put forward by ex-parliament member Kurmankul Zulushev in April this year.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.