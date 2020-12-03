22:38
USD 84.80
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.12
English

Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Parliamentary Regulations of Kyrgyzstan sent a bill on scheduling a referendum on state structure for January 10, 2021 for discussion by the deputies. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev posted on Twitter.

Earlier the bill was submitted to the Central Election Commission. Its initiator was the deputy Akylbek Japarov. The attached background statement says that this initiative is similar to the one put forward by ex-parliament member Kurmankul Zulushev in April this year.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/175479/
views: 114
Print
Related
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
80 deputies initiate law on referendum to amend the Constitution
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament
Kurultai held in Bishkek: Participants support referendum
Sixth convocation of Parliament has no right to announce referendum
Azimbek Beknazarov tells about initiative to hold referendum
Initiative group demands amendments to the Constitution
For presidential form of government. Adakhan Madumarov initiates referendum
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
3 December, Thursday
21:09
Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum
20:56
Presidential elections: Two more candidates withdraw from race
19:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections
19:01
Kyrgyz farmers can sell their products on Commodity Exchange
18:32
Employee of Unaa detained for bribery in Naryn region