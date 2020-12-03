19:35
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met withOzonnia Ojielo, UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Artem Novikov expressed hope for strengthening partnership of the Government with all institutions of the UN system.

«We hope for your support in the activities of the Government and all institutions of power in the lead-up to presidential elections. We also intend to negotiate with all partners the implementation of joint projects to achieve sustainable development goals. In addition, assistance from international partners can facilitate introduction of best practices in the implementation of some Cabinet’s programs, in particular, to support the business sector, reforms of state structures, development of the country,» the acting head of Government noted.

Ozonnia Ojielo, in turn, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and noted that the organization highly appreciates the partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
