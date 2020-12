Investigators of the Leninsky District Police Department of Bishkek detained a 33-year-old suspect of fraud. He promised to help with employment at one of the Chinese firms.

«One of the victims filed a written statement to the Leninsky District Internal Affairs Department, saying that for the sake of getting a job, he handed over 13,000 soms to the swindler,» the statement says.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of fraud. The suspect was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the capital’s Department of Internal Affairs.