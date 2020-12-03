Production of cosmetics planned in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan

Production of cosmetics will start in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region reported.
The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region, Zharasul Abduraimov, got acquainted with the work of Atalyk Holding joint stock company, which produces vegetable oil. The enterprise produces up to 10 tons of product per day, and up to 20 tons for 24 hours.
In turn, the head of the enterprise gave his consent.