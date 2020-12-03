Kyrgyz White House comments on decision of Constitutional Chamber

The Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan did not satisfy petition of the leader of Reforma party Klara Sooronkulova, lawyers Taalaibek Usubaliev and Nurbek Kasymbekov.

Head of the Information Policy Department of the President’s Executive Office Nurgazy Anarkulov commented to 24.kg news agency on the decision of the Constitutional Chamber on the legality of postponing parliamentary elections and holding a referendum.

«According to the legislation, any interference in the activities of the Constitutional Chamber is not allowed and entails liability provided for by law. As you know, the acts of the Constitutional Chamber are final and not subject to appeal. The decisions of the Constitutional Chamber are binding on all state bodies and their officials and are not subject to comment on their part. By the decision of the judge of the Constitutional Chamber Emil Oskonbaev dated November 2, 2020, the Executive Office of the head of state was recognized as another person. Therefore, at the meeting, the staff member represented staff’s interests on the basis of a power of attorney,» he said.