Relevant committee approves judges of Constitutional Chamber

Members of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved judges of the Constitutional Chamber. They were recommended by the President in accordance with the law.

Mukambet Kasymaliev, Meergul Bobukeeva and Latip Zhumabaev were nominated.

Mukambet Kasymaliev and Meergul Bobukeeva were dismissed in November 2019 from the positions of judges of the Constitutional Chamber due to the expiration of a seven-year term of work.

Latip Zhumabaev headed the prosecutor’s office of Osh city in 2010. In 2013, he was the prosecutor of Batken region.