Chairman, deputy chairman and judge-secretary of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan were re-elected. The Constitutional Chamber reported.

According to it, due to expiration of the term of office, election of the leadership of the Constitutional Chamber was held.

Karybek Duisheev became the new chairman. Emil Oskonbaev became his deputy, and Meergul Bobukeeva — a judge-secretary.

Recall, the leadership of the Constitutional Chamber is elected for three years.