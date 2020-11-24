Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan

The next constitutional convention is taking place in Bishkek.

During the meeting of the section «State authorities,» deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev proposed to select judges through the Parliament.

According to him, this will ensure a more transparent administration of justice and more careful selection of judges.

Sabirdin Toraliev replied that the three government bodies should not choose each other. He proposed to liquidate the Constitutional Chamber as a separate organ of the judicial branch of government.

«Neither the Parliament nor the President should interfere with the judicial system. The structure of the court also needs to be changed. I believe that the people should choose the judges. In particular, the Supreme Court should be divided into structures: arbitration and appeal. And the Constitutional Court must be eliminated, let the people choose the judges of the district courts. The judges of the Supreme Court must be elected at the people’s kurultai,» Sabirdin Toraliev said.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.