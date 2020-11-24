18:23
USD 84.80
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.12
English

Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan

The next constitutional convention is taking place in Bishkek.

During the meeting of the section «State authorities,» deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev proposed to select judges through the Parliament.

According to him, this will ensure a more transparent administration of justice and more careful selection of judges.

Sabirdin Toraliev replied that the three government bodies should not choose each other. He proposed to liquidate the Constitutional Chamber as a separate organ of the judicial branch of government.

«Neither the Parliament nor the President should interfere with the judicial system. The structure of the court also needs to be changed. I believe that the people should choose the judges. In particular, the Supreme Court should be divided into structures: arbitration and appeal. And the Constitutional Court must be eliminated, let the people choose the judges of the district courts. The judges of the Supreme Court must be elected at the people’s kurultai,» Sabirdin Toraliev said.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/174322/
views: 83
Print
Related
Presidential Envoy to Constitutional Chamber dismissed
Deputies approve judges of Constitutional Chamber
Relevant committee approves judges of Constitutional Chamber
Leadership of Constitutional Chamber re-elected
Constitutional Chamber to review law on Guarantees of President of Kyrgyzstan
Constitutional Chamber to consider inviolability of ex-president
Constitutional Chamber declares travel ban within lawsuits illegal
President instruct to fully staff Constitutional Chamber
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Deprivation of Kyrgyz citizenship requires special legal regulation
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
24 November, Tuesday
17:52
Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgy...
17:36
Number of suicides among minors grows one and a half times in Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek relieved of his post
17:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan to continue to cut down expenses in 2021
17:01
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end