Deputies approve judges of Constitutional Chamber

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved judges of the Constitutional Chamber.

Recall, Mukambet Kasymaliev, Meergul Bobukeeva and Latip Zhumabaev were nominated for the posts. They were elected for seven years.

Mukambet Kasymaliev and Meergul Bobukeeva were dismissed in November 2019 from the post of a judge of the Constitutional Chamber due to expiration of a seven-year work period.

Latip Zhumabaev headed the prosecutor’s office of Osh city in 2010. He was a prosecutor of Batken region in 2013.