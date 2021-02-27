Experts draw up concept for development of Constitutional Chamber

Experts have drawn up a concept for reforming and strategic development of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan.

According to a member of the Venice Commission, ex-chairman of the Constitutional Court of Moldova, Alexandru Tanase, the draft concept covers the history of development and formation of the institution of constitutional control in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as an analysis of the current regulatory legal framework governing the activities of the Constitutional Chamber, their examination for compliance with international standards and proposals for improving the activities of the constitutional control body.

The document reflects the Constitutional Chamber’s commitment to maximum transparency. That is, the decisions of the Chamber must be published regularly. In addition, the concept lays down the foundations that simplify the procedure for applying for citizens. It will also be possible to submit applications online.

The Constitutional Chamber acts solely as a legal institution and not as a political body and makes decisions based on the law without political expediency.

The role and significance of the chamber is increasing in considering global political and economic issues and strengthening judicial constitutional control.

The efficiency of use of the received financial resources is increasing.

According to the draft of the new Basic Law, the Constitutional Chamber will be transformed into the Constitutional Court.