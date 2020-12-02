Beating of six-year-old Ramazan: Mother abandons her child

Mother of six-year-old Ramazan, who was beaten by his stepfather, abandoned the child. Lawyer Sherdor Abdykaparov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, boy’s grandmother has become his official guardian.

«Ramazan is not in danger, he is also visited by kind people and they still send food, toys and stationery. Thank you very much. The people of Kyrgyzstan, this is all thanks to you. God willing, Ramadan will be fine,» the lawyer said.

On November 18, a 25-year-old resident of Sokuluk district of Chui region turned to the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek with a request to take action against her 33-year-old husband. According to the woman, her husband, on the night of November 18 at about midnight, being at home, unreasonably inflicted bodily harm on her minor son born in 2014. This fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in accordance with Article 75 of the Code of Misconduct of the Kyrgyz Republic. Further, the materials of the case were sent to the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. Pre-trial proceedings were started. The child’s mother forgave her husband later.