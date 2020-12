Personnel changes have taken place in Bishkek City Hall. It was announced at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council today.

Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, introduced the new head of the Municipal Property Department — Askat Karynbaev to the deputies. Previously, he worked as deputy head of the municipal administration of Leninsky district and was in charge of housing and communal services, construction and transport issues.