Construction Ministry conducts rotation of department heads

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic has conducted a personnel rotation at the department head level. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev. The Ministry of Construction reported.

The ceremony took place on March 3 and was chaired by Minister of Construction Nurdan Oruntaev. His deputies and ministry staff participated in it.

According to the decision, the rotation affected four key departments of the ministry:

Ernazarbek Suerkulov was relieved of his post as Director of the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control and appointed Director of the Department of State Expertise.

Maratbek Aknazarov, in turn, was transferred from his post as Director of the Department of State Expertise to the post of Director of the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control.

Islan Momokonov has been relieved of his post as Director of the Department of Housing and Civil Construction and appointed Director of the Department of Engineering and Survey Work.

Bolot Cholponbaev has been transferred from his position as Director of the Department of Engineering and Survey Work to the position of Director of the Department of Housing and Civil Construction.

Minister Nurdan Oruntaev noted that the internal rotation is aimed at more effectively using human resources, improving the management system, enhancing the exchange of experience, and the quality of work across departments.
