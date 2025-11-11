15:52
Leadership change at Asman Oil Company

Asman Oil Company LLC has undergone a personnel change. Statement from Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the company’s sole shareholder, says.

Pursuant to a decision dated November 6, 2025, the powers of General Director Marsel Adylbaev have been terminated. Azamat Kadyrov has been appointed Acting Director.

The personnel change is effective upon signing. The reasons for the leadership change are not specified.

Asman Oil Company LLC

A subsidiary of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, the company specializes in receiving, storing, and preparing aviation fuel and special fluids for aircraft refueling, while ensuring that all fuel meets aviation safety standards.
