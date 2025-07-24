17:28
Personnel changes take place in Bishkek City Hall

The head of the Sverdlovsky administrative district, Kaparbek Adiev, has been relieved of his post. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

It is noted that Meder Amangeldiev, who was previously the head of the municipal inspection, was appointed to this position; his duties will now be performed by the deputy head, Kasymbek Kerimov.

The deputy head of the Sverdlovsky district for housing and communal services, Kalybek Asanov, was relieved of his post. Zholdoshbek Tursunov was appointed in his place.

Mirlan Moldobasarov, who previously held the position of deputy head of the Capital Construction Department, was appointed its new head. His previous position was taken by Azhybek Turumbekov.

In addition, Ermek Arymbaev and Bilimbek Dosaliev became deputy heads of the Capital Construction Department.

The corresponding orders were signed by the Mayor of the city Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

Recall, on July 23, the mayor dismissed the head of the Capital Construction Department, Bolot Cholponbaev, and his deputies, Bolot Apilov and Adilet Turduev, from their positions.
link: https://24.kg/english/337395/
views: 113
