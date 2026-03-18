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Staff reshuffle in parliamentary committees announced in Kyrgyzstan

A number of personnel changes have taken place in parliamentary committees, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Marlen Mamataliev announced during a session.

According to him, several deputies submitted their letters of resignation from leadership positions.

MP Bakyt Tentishev resigned as Chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, and Ecology. MP Toktobubu Ashymbaeva stepped down as Chair of the Committee on Social Policy, Education, Science, Culture, Sports, and Youth Policy.

MP Yrysbek Atazhanov submitted a request to be relieved of his duties as Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration.

MP Gulnara Akimbaeva resigned from her position as Deputy Chair of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government Affairs, and Parliamentary Regulations.

MP Kubanychbek Samakov also stepped down as deputy chair of the same committee.

Similarly, MP Gulsharkan Kultaieva resigned from her post as Deputy Chair of the Committee on Social Policy, Education, Science, Culture, Sports, and Youth Policy.

The speaker noted that these changes are part of ongoing rotations in Parliament, as there were vacant positions in two committees.

The rotation issues have been included in the session agenda.
link: https://24.kg/english/366550/
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