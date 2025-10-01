Personnel changes take place at State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on personnel changes at the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, the presidential press service reported.

According to it, Aibek Abdymomunov has been relieved of his duties as director due to a transfer to another position.

Kazybek Moldazhiev has been appointed as his successor. Since 2004, he has served as head of the control department and deputy head of the department overseeing the implementation of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Photo Kazybek Moldazhiev

The decrees were signed in accordance with paragraph 5, part 1, article 70, and article 71 of the Constitution.