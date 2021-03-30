Personnel reshuffle occurs in Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed orders, according to which a number of appointments were made in the Ministry of Defense. Press service of the head of state reported.

Nurlan Kiresheev was appointed the First Deputy Defense Minister. Previously, he was the First Deputy Head of the General Staff.

Akylbek Ibraev and Almazbek Karasartov were appointed Deputy Heads of the Ministry of Defense.

Erlis Terdikbaev was reportedly appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Ruslan Mukambetov became the Commander of the South-West operational command of the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the President signed an order relieving Nurlan Chomoev of his post as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.