Bishkek City Hall ready to open day patient hospitals

The City Hall of Bishkek is ready to open day patient hospitals, if there is an increase in COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia cases. Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, stated at a regular meeting of Bishkek City Council.

According to him, the situation in the city has stabilized a little.

«But if there is a growth, we are ready to allocate the City Hospital No. 1, then No. 6, Semetei hospital for patients with COVID-19. If the July situation repeats, then there is an opportunity to open about 20 day patent hospitals. There are medicines for two months,» he said.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that growth in incidence is expected on December 1-10.
