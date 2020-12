Illegal import of goods for almost 3 million soms into Kyrgyzstan has been prevented. Press service of the State Customs Service reported today.

«During inspection of a vehicle arrived from third countries, officers of the South-West Customs revealed «polymer granules» in the amount of 800 bags with a total weight of 20 tons. The goods with a total value of 2,900 million soms were not declared in the shipping documents,» the statement says.

An investigation into the smuggling is underway. The collected materials were sent to law enforcement agencies.