14:08
USD 84.80
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.11
English

371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 73,178 in total

At least 371 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 69 people got infected in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 11— in Osh region, 126 — in Chui region, 36— in Issyk-Kul region, 86 — in Jalal-Abad region, 11 — in Talas region, 3 — in Naryn region and 26 — in Batken region.

In total, 73,178 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/175076/
views: 62
Print
Related
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
562 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Bishkek school students could return to schools in third term
Second wave of COVID-19: Situation in Bishkek stabilizes
WHO recommendation: Maximum 15 minutes of close contact per day
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 62.6 million people globally
17 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
360 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
380 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 72,807 in total
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
1 December, Tuesday
14:03
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyr...
14:01
562 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:57
371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 73,178 in total
13:50
Three people die in traffic accident in Nooken
13:32
Dastan Dyushekeev appointed head of President's Foreign Policy Department