Extension of introduction of EAEU regulations on fuel planned in Kyrgyzstan

Public discussion of the draft decision of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has begun, by which it is planned to extend the terms of introduction of technical regulations in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reports.

These are technical regulations on requirements for motor and aviation gasoline, diesel and marine fuel, jet fuel and fuel oil.

It is proposed to extend the dates of entry into force of the regulations by two years.

«National documents on conformity assessment received before August 12, 2023 (instead of August 12, 2021), will be valid until their expiration date, but no later than August 12, 2025 (instead of August 12, 2023). This means that the possibility of issuing or accepting national permits instead of documents on conformity assessment to technical regulations will remain available until August 12, 2023,» the ministry told.

«As for products that, prior to the entry into force of the regulation, were not subject to mandatory conformity assessment within the Kyrgyz Republic, their production and release into circulation without permits will be possible until August 12, 2024 instead of August 12, 2022. At the same time, the government should ensure that a set of measures is taken to switch oil refineries from August 12, 2023 to production of motor gasoline and diesel fuel that meets the requirements of technical regulations. The public discussion of the project will end on January 24, 2021,» the Ministry of Economy said.