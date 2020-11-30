National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues two new collectible coins

From December 1, 2020, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is putting into circulation silver and copper-nickel collectible coins Kyrgyz Kurosh from the World Nomad Games series. Official website of the bank says.

Collectible coins Kyrgyz Kurosh from the World Nomad Games series were issued for the revival and popularization of ethnic sports and are dedicated to the 4th World Nomad Games.

The subject of the obverse of the coin is the image of athletes against the background of spectators, yurts and mountains. There is the logo of the World Nomad Games and the inscription Kyrgyz Kurosh at the top of the coin. The face value (10 soms) is indicated on the right side of the coin. National ornaments are depicted at the bottom of the coin, as well as the fineness of the metal (Ag 925) and the weight of the coin (31.10 g).

The reverse side of the coin features a spiral pattern representing the solar system, within which stylized images of various types of national games included in the program of the World Nomad Games are depicted. Stylized images of wrestlers are located in the center of the pattern. The emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic and the year of issue of the coin (2020) are on the right side of the coin. On the left side of the coin, there is an inscription «Duinoluk kochmondor oyundary / World Nomad Games.»

«Each silver coin is enclosed in an acrylic capsule and packed in a separate case with a quality certificate attached. Each copper-nickel coin is enclosed in an acrylic capsule and placed in a blister pack. All collectible coins have the status of an official legal tender in the territory of Kyrgyzstan,» the National Bank said.

Silver coins were issued with a circulation of 1,000 pieces and cost 2,965 soms, copper-nickel — 5,000 copies and cost 620 soms.