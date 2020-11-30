10:28
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.12
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues two new collectible coins

From December 1, 2020, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is putting into circulation silver and copper-nickel collectible coins Kyrgyz Kurosh from the World Nomad Games series. Official website of the bank says.

Collectible coins Kyrgyz Kurosh from the World Nomad Games series were issued for the revival and popularization of ethnic sports and are dedicated to the 4th World Nomad Games.

The subject of the obverse of the coin is the image of athletes against the background of spectators, yurts and mountains. There is the logo of the World Nomad Games and the inscription Kyrgyz Kurosh at the top of the coin. The face value (10 soms) is indicated on the right side of the coin. National ornaments are depicted at the bottom of the coin, as well as the fineness of the metal (Ag 925) and the weight of the coin (31.10 g).

The reverse side of the coin features a spiral pattern representing the solar system, within which stylized images of various types of national games included in the program of the World Nomad Games are depicted. Stylized images of wrestlers are located in the center of the pattern. The emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic and the year of issue of the coin (2020) are on the right side of the coin. On the left side of the coin, there is an inscription «Duinoluk kochmondor oyundary / World Nomad Games.»

«Each silver coin is enclosed in an acrylic capsule and packed in a separate case with a quality certificate attached. Each copper-nickel coin is enclosed in an acrylic capsule and placed in a blister pack. All collectible coins have the status of an official legal tender in the territory of Kyrgyzstan,» the National Bank said.

Silver coins were issued with a circulation of 1,000 pieces and cost 2,965 soms, copper-nickel — 5,000 copies and cost 620 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/174884/
views: 35
Print
Related
National Bank sells $ 11.6 million in foreign exchange market for a week
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells other $5.8 million to support som
National Bank conducts 8th intervention in foreign exchange market in November
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 1.6 million to support som
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 30.2 million for a week to support som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues interventions
National Bank sells $ 25.2 mln on foreign exchange market for 3 days
National Bank conducts 2nd intervention in November to support som
At least 200,000 loans for 80 bln soms restructured since March in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
30 November, Monday
10:22
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues two new collectible coins National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues two new collectible...
09:59
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
09:35
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital gets into top 10 in World Air Quality Index
28 November, Saturday
14:17
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
14:10
National Bank sells $ 11.6 million in foreign exchange market for a week
14:04
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at tournament in Tashkent
13:59
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
12:50
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan