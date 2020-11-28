12:41
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.12
English

Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek thanks to wind

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.30 am, November 28:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 57, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 12 μg / m³.

As of 9.30 am, Bishkek took the 32nd place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/174818/
views: 92
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 6.6 times in some Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded five times in some Bishkek districts
Bishkek takes 1st place in World Air Quality Index ranking
Permissible air pollution level exceeded three times in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts
Popular
Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end
Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform
28 November, Saturday
12:38
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
12:21
New Constitution: Media community asks to withdraw the draft
12:08
Factory for production of metal products to open in Kaindy city
12:00
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek thanks to wind
11:55
Freedom of speech is at threat: Media experts on harassment of journalists