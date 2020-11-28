EAEU plans to fight counterfeit on the Internet

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is developing approaches to combating counterfeit on the Internet. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

As the first stage in formation of the Eurasian mechanism for combating infringements of intellectual property rights on the Internet, the EEC Board approved the corresponding recommendation.

«In modern conditions, a significant part of trade is carried out using Internet technologies. At the same time, the question arises of the observance of intellectual property rights. The proliferation of counterfeit goods and illegal content on the Internet is recognized as a serious problem not only in the EAEU, but throughout the world; it affects the interests of business, consumers and the development of the economy as a whole,» said Timur Zhaksylykov, the Minister for Economy and Financial Policy of the EEC.

The recommendation provides the following procedures:

Blocking of illegal content;

Accounting of blocked information resources;

Removal of links to illegal content from search engines;

Information interaction between copyright holders, Internet platforms and authorized bodies;

Assistance in concluding voluntary agreements on cooperation of copyright holders with Internet platforms on the protection of intellectual property rights on the Internet.

«Implementation of these measures will make it possible to increase the efficiency of ensuring the protection of the rights of authors and other rightholders and to reduce the share of counterfeit products on the Union market,» the EEC believes.