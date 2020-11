Trial of murder of the brother of ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova, Ulan Salyanov, continued in the Pervomaisky District Court.

Leaving the deliberations room, judge Marat Sydykov read out the verdict, according to which the accused Asanemir Abykulov was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Ermek Osmonkulov — to 18 years in prison.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office asked the court to sentence the accused to life imprisonment.

Recall, Ulan Salyanov was killed in his house on November 5, 2017. The criminals didn’t take anything. They fled after the crime. The main suspect was detained at the end of December 2017. It is known that he has been repeatedly convicted. The suspect in organizing the murder was taken to Bishkek in May 2019. He was hiding in Moscow.