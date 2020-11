Anarbek Kalmatov has been appointed a new Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The decree was signed by the head of state Talant Mamytov.

Anarbek Kalmatov also has the rank of Deputy Chief of Staff of the President and has been relieved of his previous post.

Anarbek Kalmatov was a deputy of the fifth convocation from Ar-Namys faction.