Withdrawal of Kyrgyz airlines from EU black list: No results yet

It’s too early to talk about withdrawal of Kyrgyz airlines from the EU blacklist, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of the republic, Stalbek Sharsheev, said at a press conference.

According to him, a video conference with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) took place yesterday.

«We discussed the arrival of experts in Kyrgyzstan. It’s too early to talk about the timing. We must prepare an updated list of the second set of documents, this will take some time. Then we will send them to experts, they will give their assessment. Only after that the audit team should come to the Kyrgyz Republic and check all objects here. Then they will write final report and make a final decision. But it is difficult to forecast the visit of the experts so far,» Stalbek Sharsheev said.