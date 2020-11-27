12:10
USD 84.80
EUR 101.05
RUB 1.12
English

Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, November 27:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 66, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 19 μg / m³.

As of 8.30 am, Bishkek took the 38th place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/174672/
views: 99
Print
Related
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 6.6 times in some Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded five times in some Bishkek districts
Bishkek takes 1st place in World Air Quality Index ranking
Permissible air pollution level exceeded three times in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek by morning
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
27 November, Friday
12:03
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus i...
11:50
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:48
402 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:37
377 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,548 in total
11:34
Store on fire near Alamedin market in Bishkek