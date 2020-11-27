10:36
USD 84.80
EUR 101.05
RUB 1.12
English

Kazakhstan donates medical ventilators, masks to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has donated medical ventilators and surgical masks to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The neighboring state sent the humanitarian aid as part of the fight against coronavirus infection.

The Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Elvira Surabaldieva thanked Kazakhstan for the assistance provided.

«In such a difficult time, only uniting, by joint efforts, we can defeat this virus. We all see that the situation with coronavirus infection in our country is wavy, especially in the regions. Therefore, such portable ventilators will be very useful in the most remote medical and obstetric centers of the republic,» she said.

Kyrgyzstan received 400 portable medical ventilators and 2 million medical masks for about 77.7 million soms. The Ministry of Health will distribute the aid according to the needs among country’s health care institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/174653/
views: 62
Print
Related
Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000
China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Russia to donate 9,000 tons of food products to needy Kyrgyzstanis
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
Talant Mamytov receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan
Second batch of humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to facilitate passage of goods across border
Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan for assistance
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
27 November, Friday
10:32
New school to be built in Pervoe Maya village, Bakai-Ata district New school to be built in Pervoe Maya village, Bakai-A...
10:25
Veronika Isaeva appointed Deputy Chairwoman of State Committee of Industry
10:18
Kazakhstan donates medical ventilators, masks to Kyrgyzstan
10:06
Two new maternity units built in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
09:58
Socio-political uncertainty affects economy of Kyrgyzstan
26 November, Thursday
18:12
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 7.5 percent at year-end
18:04
New Year tree to be lit up in Bishkek on December 10
17:52
Elections proposed to be postponed until new Constitution is adopted
16:45
Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in Bishkek