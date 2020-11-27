Kazakhstan donates medical ventilators, masks to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has donated medical ventilators and surgical masks to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The neighboring state sent the humanitarian aid as part of the fight against coronavirus infection.

The Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Elvira Surabaldieva thanked Kazakhstan for the assistance provided.

«In such a difficult time, only uniting, by joint efforts, we can defeat this virus. We all see that the situation with coronavirus infection in our country is wavy, especially in the regions. Therefore, such portable ventilators will be very useful in the most remote medical and obstetric centers of the republic,» she said.

Kyrgyzstan received 400 portable medical ventilators and 2 million medical masks for about 77.7 million soms. The Ministry of Health will distribute the aid according to the needs among country’s health care institutions.