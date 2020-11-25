Aliza Soltonbekova approved as Minister of Labor and Social Development

Aliza Soltonbekova was approved as the Minister of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Earlier, the Prime Minister nominated the candidate. The MPs agreed, stressing that it is a good practice when a person from the system is appointed to the post.

Aliza Soltonbekova has been the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development since November 2018.

Previously, the ministry was headed by Ulukbek Kochkorov. On October 28, the Government announced that he was relieved of his post on his own free will. However, later, the former official noted that he learned about his dismissal from the Internet.