Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov meets with head of EBRD

Consolidation of efforts with international partners is important to upscale support for entrepreneurship. Acting Prime Minister, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said during a meeting with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Director for Central Asia Neil McKain.

He thanked for the support provided by the financial institution in the socio-economic development of the country.

«We have a positive experience of joint work since the establishment of bilateral cooperation. The bank’s current portfolio is quite impressive and amounts to $ 330 million, 44 projects are being implemented under state programs alone. We value the support you provide to domestic entrepreneurs. But this is not the limit for our cooperation. By joint efforts, we can integrate your capabilities and the programs of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at stabilizing the economic situation,» said Artem Novikov.

He noted that the EBRD focused on the development of small and medium-sized businesses, improving the investment climate and access to finance. These tasks fully coincide with the tasks facing the government of Kyrgyzstan.

Neil McKain, Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Central Asia, said that the financial institution was ready to continue to actively cooperate with Kyrgyzstan.

«In the future, there is an opportunity to develop cooperation between other financial institutions that operate in the Kyrgyz Republic,» he stressed.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of priority projects requiring an early decision for their implementation. Artem Novikov instructed the relevant state bodies to promptly study this issue.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the continuation of further fruitful cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EBRD.