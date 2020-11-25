11:08
Strategic directions of Eurasian integration until 2025 approved

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved the draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Strategic Directions for Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025 at a meeting on November 23. The press service of EEC reports.

The draft strategy 2025 includes a proposal from Kyrgyzstan to study the issue of introducing mechanisms and programs of conditional targeted financing for the development of catching-up economies of the regions of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union within the framework of existing development institutions, including by complementing existing approaches to financing.

«Earlier, the heads of the EAEU states generally approved the draft strategy 2025 and instructed the commission to finalize it together with the parties. After that, another 36 positions were submitted for consideration, based on the results of the work, most of the disagreements were removed,» the statement says.
