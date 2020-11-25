EAEU launches single digital platform to facilitate transportation

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) launches a single digital platform to simplify passenger and freight transportation. Asia in Center Telegram channel reports.

Due to the fight against spread of coronavirus, the intensity of air traffic, both passenger and cargo, has dropped. At the same time, there has been a 1.5-fold increase in the volume of freight traffic from Asia to Europe by rail.

«The EAEU management, having noticed this trend, came to an understanding of the need to develop a single digital information platform that would ensure uninterrupted movement of goods and passengers on the railways of the Union countries and the near abroad. Work in this direction has already begun and is proceeding so intensively that the first capabilities of the service will already be available to users in the near future,» the message says.

Within the framework of this project, all electronic systems of transport document circulation of the participating countries will be unified and integrated into a single platform, ensuring ease of use and high speed of work.

Passenger app Travel Without Covid will be launched on December 4.