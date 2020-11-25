11:07
Phytosanitary laboratory to be built in Batken

A phytosanitary laboratory will be built in Batken. Press service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of the ministry, Tilek Toktogaziev, and the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government to Batken region Zhanybek Zhalalov laid a capsule at the construction site of the plant quarantine laboratory.

«The laboratory will make it possible to detect harmful organisms, predict and control the development and spread of diseases, which can directly affect the loss of crops and losses of commodity producers. It will conduct examinations of samples of both domestic and imported material. This will also greatly simplify the work of agricultural producers and entrepreneurs, since all products have to be sent to Osh for examination now,» the official said.

The estimated cost of construction is 10,650 million soms. All work is planned to be completed in April 2021.

As of today, there are four laboratories in the republic in Bishkek and Osh cities, Talas and Issyk-Kul regions. A laboratory in Naryn region is to be commissioned in the near future. In 2021, it is planned to build a phytosanitary laboratory in Jalal-Abad region.
