The Antimonopoly Regulation Service of Kyrgyzstan issued a ruling on the recovery of 423 million soms to the republican budget from Intelmed LLC (Bonetsky Laboratory). The state service reported.

The decision was made because of violation of the Law on Competition in the market of laboratory tests.

According to the analysis, Intelmed LLC, using its dominant position during the emergency situation (COVID-19 pandemic), set monopolistically high prices for PCR tests for coronavirus infection.